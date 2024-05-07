Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

