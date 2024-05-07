Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $178.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $171.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

