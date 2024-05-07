Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 161.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,823,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

