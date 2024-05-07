Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,539 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,523,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,831,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $759.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

