Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENR
Energizer Stock Performance
Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energizer
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.