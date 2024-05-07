Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 388,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

