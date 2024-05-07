Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 49,357 shares.The stock last traded at $31.60 and had previously closed at $31.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.4465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

