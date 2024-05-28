Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 835,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,217,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

