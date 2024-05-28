Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 37,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,348,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,451,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

