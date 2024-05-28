REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 44,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 831,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

REVG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in REV Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 1,020.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in REV Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in REV Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

