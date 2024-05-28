Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 915,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,001,523 shares.The stock last traded at $213.78 and had previously closed at $220.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

