Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.40. 70,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 230,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMN. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,641,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,638,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth about $7,142,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth about $4,953,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Featured Stories

