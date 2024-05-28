16,646 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

