Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $50.15. 86,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 465,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 5,862.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

