MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 5.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $42.71. 195,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,172,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.