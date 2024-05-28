Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 4.3% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.99. 172,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,159,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Ouster Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359 over the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,360 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 569,121 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 886,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 157,338 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at $4,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

