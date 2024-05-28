Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,776. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

