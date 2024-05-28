Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $180.62. 394,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

