Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 20,824 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $24.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Kenon Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

