United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,590 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 618,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,895. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

