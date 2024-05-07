ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 20,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 538,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,860 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.