Litecoin Cash Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $69.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,024,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,998,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00507126 USD and is down -12.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
