dogwifhat (WIF) Price Up 37% Over Last 7 Days

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded up 37% against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005162 BTC on exchanges. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $460.73 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About dogwifhat

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,043 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,045.956579. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.29626738 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 330 active market(s) with $691,417,982.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

