Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $260.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

