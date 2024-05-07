Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

