International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.