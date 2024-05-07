Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,529,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Further Reading

