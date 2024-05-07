Spire Wealth Management Has $2.37 Million Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,030 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $831.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

