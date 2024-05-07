Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,397 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 338,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 4,375,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,309,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

