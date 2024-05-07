M&T Bank Corp Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.