Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 11,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,785. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.58.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

