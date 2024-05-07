M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

