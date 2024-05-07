Spire Wealth Management Sells 222 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 51,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.01. 241,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,596. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

