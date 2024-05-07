Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,638 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

