First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 3,860 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

