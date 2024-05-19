Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $16.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The company has a market cap of $646.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,311.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,184.51. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $656.00 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

