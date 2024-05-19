Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Plans — Dividend of $2.60

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.5963 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 0.3 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

