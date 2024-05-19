Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

NYSE:HD opened at $344.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

