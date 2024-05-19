MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,749.17. 274,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,526.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,574.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,820.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

