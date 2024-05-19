Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,745,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,549,000.

VOX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 90,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $134.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

