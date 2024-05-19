iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

SUSA stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

