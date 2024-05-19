Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
