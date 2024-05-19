Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 21,556 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 223,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $17.09 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

