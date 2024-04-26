Community Bank N.A. Purchases 951 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

