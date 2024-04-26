Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 394 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 842.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,186,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. 344,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,183. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

