Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Aspen Aerogels Trading

NYSE:ASPN opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

