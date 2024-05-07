KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.34). KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

