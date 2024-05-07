Mizuho Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

