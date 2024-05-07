Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.07.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,100 shares of company stock worth $5,126,065. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

