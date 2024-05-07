FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.95.

FTAI opened at $78.40 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

