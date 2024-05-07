Backblaze (BLZE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.94% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Backblaze Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
