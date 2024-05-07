Backblaze (BLZE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Backblaze to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.94% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Backblaze has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,108,301.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,108,301.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $25,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,429 shares of company stock worth $851,676 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on BLZE

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.